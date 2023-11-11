Open Menu

Vlhova Dominates World Cup Slalom Opener, Shiffrin Fourth

Muhammad Rameez Published November 11, 2023 | 08:43 PM

Vlhova dominates World Cup slalom opener, Shiffrin fourth

Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova set a blistering pace to win the season-opener in the discipline in Levi on Saturday with US star Mikaela Shiffrin finishing fourth

Levi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova set a blistering pace to win the season-opener in the discipline in Levi on Saturday with US star Mikaela Shiffrin finishing fourth.

The Slovak clocked the best times in both runs to crush the opposition with Germany's Lena Duerr second at 1.41sec and Austrian Katharina Liensberger 1.55sec off the pace to move up to third after the second run at the expense of Shiffrin.

Shiffrin, the most successful skier in the history of the World Cup with five overall World Cup trophies and a record 88 victories, had been third after the first run but was tenth-best in the second, to finish just off the podium at 1.

70sec.

The 28-year-old American won both slaloms in Levi last season on her way to the crystal globe in the discipline.

For Vlhova, 28, it was a 29th World Cup victory and her sixth in Levi.

She confirms her very good form at the start of the season, two weeks after her third place in the opening giant slalom in Soelden, Austria.

Not since 2014 has a skier other than Shiffrin or Vlhova won in Levi, a city in the far north of Finland.

The skiers return for a second slalom on Sunday.

Related Topics

World Germany Austria Finland Sunday Olympics Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

New Zealand into World Cup semi-finals as Pakistan ..

New Zealand into World Cup semi-finals as Pakistan crash out

10 minutes ago
 Iran asks Muslim countries to designate Israel arm ..

Iran asks Muslim countries to designate Israel army 'terrorist organisation'

7 minutes ago
 150 Bangladesh garment factories shut, 11,000 work ..

150 Bangladesh garment factories shut, 11,000 workers charged

12 minutes ago
 Start of World Cup ski season falls victim to 'hea ..

Start of World Cup ski season falls victim to 'heavy snowfall'

12 minutes ago
 Hundreds of activists demand plastic action in Ken ..

Hundreds of activists demand plastic action in Kenya

12 minutes ago
 Start of World Cup ski season falls victim to 'hea ..

Start of World Cup ski season falls victim to 'heavy snowfall'

12 minutes ago
Marsh's hundred ensures Australia cruise past Bang ..

Marsh's hundred ensures Australia cruise past Bangladesh

12 minutes ago
 Martin closes gap on Bagnaia as Alex Marquez wins ..

Martin closes gap on Bagnaia as Alex Marquez wins Malaysian MotoGP sprint

17 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary expresses grief over Caretaker Chi ..

Chief Secretary expresses grief over Caretaker Chief Minister’s demise

18 minutes ago
 Sudan fighting destroys strategic Khartoum bridge

Sudan fighting destroys strategic Khartoum bridge

18 minutes ago
 Two killed, four injured in Banu accident

Two killed, four injured in Banu accident

18 minutes ago
 Electric heavy lorries poised to overtake hydrogen ..

Electric heavy lorries poised to overtake hydrogen trucks

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports