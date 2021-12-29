Vlhova posts fastest slalom first leg time

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova posted the fastest first leg time in the World Cup slalom event at Lienz on Wednesday which is missing US star Mikaela Shiffrin after she tested positive for Covid

The 26-year-old -- the first Slovakian to be crowned overall World Cup champion last season -- timed 0.

8sec faster than Switzerland's Michelle Gisin.

Austria's world champion in the discipline, Katharina Liensberger, was third fastest 0.27sec off the pace. Liensberger missed the previous meeting at Courchevel, also after testing positive for coronavirus.

A tight first leg left a dozen skiers within a second of each other. The second leg is set for 1200 GMT.