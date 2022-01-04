Vlhova tops Shiffrin in Zagreb slalom first run

Slovak Petra Vlhova set the fastest time in the first run of the opening World Cup slalom of the season in Zagreb on Tuesday ahead of American Mikaela Shiffrin, making her return from Covid-19

Zagreb, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Slovak Petra Vlhova set the fastest time in the first run of the opening World Cup slalom of the season in Zagreb on Tuesday ahead of American Mikaela Shiffrin, making her return from Covid-19.

Vlhova made the most of wearing the No.

1 bib on a piste made difficult because of high temperatures, finishing 0.64sec ahead of Shiffrin with Swiss Wendy Holdener third fastest at 0.81.

Shiffrin, who lies atop the overall World Cup standings, knows the Croatian slope well, having won there four times previously.

The 26-year-old announced last week that she had contracted coronavirus, spending a period of time in confinement that saw her miss two races in Lienz, Austria.