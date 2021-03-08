UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vlhova Wins Jasna Giant Slalom As 'upset' Shiffrin Hits Out At Organisers

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

Vlhova wins Jasna giant slalom as 'upset' Shiffrin hits out at organisers

Jasná, Slovakia, March 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Home favourite Petra Vlhova powered to victory in the World Cup giant slalom in Jasna on Sunday as Mikaela Shiffrin hit out at the Slovakian organisers for "unprofessional" behaviour in delaying her second run.

Shiffrin led on the first leg, with Vlhova second, but the American stuttered and slipped to third, with Vlhova winning thanks to a two-run time of two minutes, 16.66 seconds.

"In the end on my home course I won," said an emotional Vlhova. "This was my dream." New Zealander Alice Robinson recorded the fastest second-run time to jump from seventh to second, 0.16sec behind. Shiffrin was third, 0.37sec slower than the winner.

Shiffrin was angry after being made to wait before starting her second run while a gate was fixed.

"I just was a bit upset because... 30 seconds after she finished, you could hear everybody cheering that she won and then 'Course hold, we have to fix a gate', and then it took five minutes to fix a gate that should take 30 seconds," said the American.

"So, I just felt that she's a good enough skier to win these races on her own and doesn't need this unprofessional act from something that she doesn't have control over, I don't have control over.

"Just to say 'She's in the lead, and let's see if we can do something' to get in my head or something." The delay was caused by Vlhova hitting a gate on her way to victory, but Shiffrin said she thought the course staff were "stalling".

"It just doesn't take that long to fix a gate, but even more so, it doesn't take that long for them to tell you that was what the course hold was for... and it felt like stalling," she added.

Italian Marta Bassino was fourth and, with one race left in the discipline this season, has clinched the small globe for the giant slalom champion.

Vlhova continued to close in on Swiss speed specialist Lara Gut-Behrami, who was ninth, in the chase for the overall World Cup title.

"In the last races in the slalom I was not in good shape," said Vlhova. "I had a small crisis. I trained a lot. I came here to my home."Vlhova has closed the gap to 36 points behind 2016 overall champion Gut-Behrami with six races to go -- three slaloms, one giant slalom, one super-G and one downhill.

Related Topics

World Lead Alice Sunday 2016 From Race

Recent Stories

UAE telecom subscribers pegged at 21.9 million by ..

4 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Joint UAE-Bahrain Commit ..

2 hours ago

Ajman University inaugurates COVID-19 testing, vac ..

3 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity brings female ..

4 hours ago

Emirates Steel CEO among top CEOs in ME by Forbes

4 hours ago

Dubaiâ€™s Al Safeer congress ambassadors honoured ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.