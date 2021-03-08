Vlhova wins Jasna giant slalom as 'upset' Shiffrin hits out at organisers

Jasná, Slovakia, March 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Home favourite Petra Vlhova powered to victory in the World Cup giant slalom in Jasna on Sunday as Mikaela Shiffrin hit out at the Slovakian organisers for "unprofessional" behaviour in delaying her second run.

Shiffrin led on the first leg, with Vlhova second, but the American stuttered and slipped to third, with Vlhova winning thanks to a two-run time of two minutes, 16.66 seconds.

"In the end on my home course I won," said an emotional Vlhova. "This was my dream." New Zealander Alice Robinson recorded the fastest second-run time to jump from seventh to second, 0.16sec behind. Shiffrin was third, 0.37sec slower than the winner.

Shiffrin was angry after being made to wait before starting her second run while a gate was fixed.

"I just was a bit upset because... 30 seconds after she finished, you could hear everybody cheering that she won and then 'Course hold, we have to fix a gate', and then it took five minutes to fix a gate that should take 30 seconds," said the American.

"So, I just felt that she's a good enough skier to win these races on her own and doesn't need this unprofessional act from something that she doesn't have control over, I don't have control over.

"Just to say 'She's in the lead, and let's see if we can do something' to get in my head or something." The delay was caused by Vlhova hitting a gate on her way to victory, but Shiffrin said she thought the course staff were "stalling".

"It just doesn't take that long to fix a gate, but even more so, it doesn't take that long for them to tell you that was what the course hold was for... and it felt like stalling," she added.

Italian Marta Bassino was fourth and, with one race left in the discipline this season, has clinched the small globe for the giant slalom champion.

Vlhova continued to close in on Swiss speed specialist Lara Gut-Behrami, who was ninth, in the chase for the overall World Cup title.

"In the last races in the slalom I was not in good shape," said Vlhova. "I had a small crisis. I trained a lot. I came here to my home."Vlhova has closed the gap to 36 points behind 2016 overall champion Gut-Behrami with six races to go -- three slaloms, one giant slalom, one super-G and one downhill.