Volleyball activities suspended

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) has suspended all game's activities in the country due to the onset of third dangerous wave of COVID-19 in the country.

"Like all other sports in the country, all activities of volleyball are suspended," PVF Secretary Engr Shah Naeem Zafar told APP.

He said the federation had announced to hold the National Men's Volleyball Championship in Karachi and National Women's Championship in Lahore but all activities have been suspended due to the third dangerous wave of coronavirus in the country.

"Pakistan Volleyball Federation will announce its future activities, as soon as the coronavirus epidemic is under control," he said.