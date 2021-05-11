UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Volleyball Activities Suspended

Zeeshan Mehtab 10 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 12:00 PM

Volleyball activities suspended

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) has suspended all game's activities in the country due to the onset of third dangerous wave of COVID-19 in the country.

"Like all other sports in the country, all activities of volleyball are suspended," PVF Secretary Engr Shah Naeem Zafar told APP.

He said the federation had announced to hold the National Men's Volleyball Championship in Karachi and National Women's Championship in Lahore but all activities have been suspended due to the third dangerous wave of coronavirus in the country.

"Pakistan Volleyball Federation will announce its future activities, as soon as the coronavirus epidemic is under control," he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Sports Women All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eid al-Fitr Thursday in UAE

18 minutes ago

Hunger-striking Thai democracy protest leader gran ..

38 minutes ago

Covid antibodies last 8 months after infection: st ..

38 minutes ago

LWMC lifts 6346 tons solid waste from 49 zones

38 minutes ago

Concern for Real Madrid and France as Mendy suffer ..

38 minutes ago

German Interior Minister Alarmed by Migrant Influx ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.