UrduPoint.com

Volleyball Camp Underway At POF Wah Under Brazilian Coach

Muhammad Rameez Published May 19, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Volleyball camp underway at POF Wah under Brazilian coach

A group of 30 volleyball players has assembled at a training camp at POF Wah to prepare for a number of upcoming international events, Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :A group of 30 volleyball players has assembled at a training camp at POF Wah to prepare for a number of upcoming international events, Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) said on Thursday.

"The group includes both senior and junior players and they are being trained by Brazilian coach Cristiano Rodrigues Campos, who has taken charge at the end of March," Shah Naeem Zafar, secretary PVF told APP.

Initially, the camp started at Pakistan sports Complex, Islamabad but it was shifted to Wah due to renovation work for the next year's South Asian Games (SAGs), to be hosted by Pakistan.

The national senior volleyball team is scheduled to participate in AVC Cup, scheduled to be held in Chinese Taipei from August 7-14. It will also be featuring in Islamic Solidarity Games, to be staged in Konya, Turkey in August. The team was also set to participate in Asian Games in September, but these have been postponed indefinitely due to a resurgence of Covid-19 in the host country China.

It will also compete at the 14th edition of SAGs in March, next year.

"Our main target was to earn medal at the Asian Games but unfortunately these have been postponed but we've decided to continue our preparations in the same fashion as there are a series of other important events too," Shah Naeem added.

He said the services of the Brazilian coach had been hired for one year and the federation was trying to get maximum advantage of his presence. "Cristiano is a former Brazilian national player. He is an energetic man, who is in his early forties. The good thing about him is that he plays also with the boys. At the same time, he has very strong credentials as a coach. He is an FIVB Level-11 coach, who has been training different age-group teams in his country.

"Our players seem comfortable with him. But his real test will begin when Pakistan players will feature in major international events. It'll be interesting to see how he guides them at that time," the PVF secretary added.

/395/932

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Sports Turkey China Campos Man Taipei Same Konya March August September From Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Aishwarya makes headlines with dramatic entry at C ..

Aishwarya makes headlines with dramatic entry at Cannes

22 minutes ago
 Key moments in the battle for Mariupol

Key moments in the battle for Mariupol

35 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioner for accurate statistics for be ..

Deputy Commissioner for accurate statistics for better planning

36 seconds ago
 Heat stroke camps organized

Heat stroke camps organized

38 seconds ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues power sh ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues power shutdown programme

39 seconds ago
 11 anti-social elements held

11 anti-social elements held

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.