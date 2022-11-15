UrduPoint.com

Volleyball Entered The Semi-final Stage, Four Matches Of Football Decided

Muhammad Rameez Published November 15, 2022 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The volleyball event has entered the semi-final stage in the ongoing Inter-College Games organized by Directorate General of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with four matches were played in University of Agriculture Peshawar, in which Peshawar, Mardan, Swat and Bannu zones won and qualified for the semi-finals.

The semi-finals will be played on Wednesday. The first semi-final will be played between Peshawar zone and Mardan zone, while the second semi-final will be played between Swat zone and Bannu zone.

In the first football match, Dera Ismail Khan defeated Kohat by 2-0, Moin and Adeel scored one goal each. In the second match, the match between Swat zone and Bannu zone was tied without any goal until the scheduled time. Goals were scored by Ishaq, Muzamil, Safi and Zainullah. In the third match, Malakand zone beat Hazara zone by three goals to one, Owais and Sameer from Malakand while Shoaib from Hazara scored one goal each. In the fourth match, Mardan beat Peshawar on penalty kicks at the appointed time. Mardan won the penalty kicks.

