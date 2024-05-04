Volleyball League From May 11
Muhammad Rameez Published May 04, 2024 | 08:42 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) on Saturday announced that the Engro CAVA Nation’s Volleyball League, would take place from May 11 to 17 here at the Liaqat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex.
The event would see six national teams from Central Asian countries, including Iran, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and host nation Pakistan.
The Volleyball League promises an exhilarating showcase of athletic prowess and sportsmanship as teams battle it out on the court.
Fans can expect a week-long extravaganza of volleyball action, featuring intense matches and thrilling showdowns.
In addition to the volleyball action, spectators can look forward to a vibrant atmosphere filled with fan engagement activities, entertainment, and food stalls, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.
Following the conclusion of the Volleyball League, Pakistan’s national teams would embark on their respective international campaigns.
The Pakistan National Senior Men’s team would compete in the AVC Challenge Cup for Men in Bahrain, while the Pakistan National Junior Men’s team will participate in the CAVA U18 Volleyball Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
Event Schedule:
May 11, 2024 (Day 1):
Match 1: Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan
Match 2: Iran Vs Kyrgyzstan
Match 3: Pakistan Vs Turkmenistan
May 12, 2024 (Day 2):
Match 4: Kyrgyzstan Vs Turkmenistan
Match 5: Pakistan Vs Afghanistan
Match 6: Iran Vs Sri Lanka
May 13, 2024 (Day 3):
Match 7: Iran Vs Afghanistan
Match 8: Sri Lanka Vs Turkmenistan
Match 9: Pakistan Vs Kyrgyzstan
May 14, 2024 (Rest Day)
May 15, 2024 (Day 5):
Match 10: Afghanistan Vs Kyrgyzstan
Match 11: Iran Vs Turkmenistan
Match 12: Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka
May 16, 2024 (Day 6):
Match 13: Afghanistan Vs Turkmenistan
Match 14: Sri Lanka Vs Kyrgyzstan
Match 15: Pakistan Vs Iran
May 17, 2024 (Final Day of the League):
3rd Position Match: P3 Vs P4
Final Match: P1 Vs P2.
