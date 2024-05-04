Volleyball League from May 11

Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) on Saturday announced that the Engro CAVA Nation’s Volleyball League, would take place from May 11 to 17 here at the Liaqat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) on Saturday announced that the Engro CAVA Nation’s Volleyball League, would take place from May 11 to 17 here at the Liaqat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex.

The event would see six national teams from Central Asian countries, including Iran, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and host nation Pakistan.

The Volleyball League promises an exhilarating showcase of athletic prowess and sportsmanship as teams battle it out on the court.

Fans can expect a week-long extravaganza of volleyball action, featuring intense matches and thrilling showdowns.

In addition to the volleyball action, spectators can look forward to a vibrant atmosphere filled with fan engagement activities, entertainment, and food stalls, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Following the conclusion of the Volleyball League, Pakistan’s national teams would embark on their respective international campaigns.

The Pakistan National Senior Men’s team would compete in the AVC Challenge Cup for Men in Bahrain, while the Pakistan National Junior Men’s team will participate in the CAVA U18 Volleyball Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Event Schedule:

May 11, 2024 (Day 1):

Match 1: Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan

Match 2: Iran Vs Kyrgyzstan

Match 3: Pakistan Vs Turkmenistan

May 12, 2024 (Day 2):

Match 4: Kyrgyzstan Vs Turkmenistan

Match 5: Pakistan Vs Afghanistan

Match 6: Iran Vs Sri Lanka

May 13, 2024 (Day 3):

Match 7: Iran Vs Afghanistan

Match 8: Sri Lanka Vs Turkmenistan

Match 9: Pakistan Vs Kyrgyzstan

May 14, 2024 (Rest Day)

May 15, 2024 (Day 5):

Match 10: Afghanistan Vs Kyrgyzstan

Match 11: Iran Vs Turkmenistan

Match 12: Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka

May 16, 2024 (Day 6):

Match 13: Afghanistan Vs Turkmenistan

Match 14: Sri Lanka Vs Kyrgyzstan

Match 15: Pakistan Vs Iran

May 17, 2024 (Final Day of the League):

3rd Position Match: P3 Vs P4

Final Match: P1 Vs P2.