Volleyball Matches Held In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 02:06 PM

Under the auspices of Sports Department, Government of Punjab,Volleyball matches were held between schools in Khairpur Tamewali

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Under the auspices of Sports Department, Government of Punjab,Volleyball matches were held between schools in Khairpur Tamewali.

District Sports Officer Bahawalpur, Aamir Hameed said that on the instructions of the department, refresher volleyball matches were organized in Khairpur Tamewali area to teach and promote sports in youth.

He said that the Sports Department, Government of Punjab also organized volleyball matches which were held between teams of local boys and girls schools.

Later on,a ceremony was being held where Assistant Commissioner, Khairpur Tamewali, Syed Kamran Afzal Bukhari distributed shields and prizes among the winners of the matches.

