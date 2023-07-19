Open Menu

Volleyball Provincial League Starts At GCWUF

Punjab Volleyball Provincial League for Women has begun at Govt College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) here on Wednesday

GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli flanked by former MNA Mian Abdul Mannan inaugurated the volleyball league and said the Health and Physical Education Department GCWUF was organizing the event under Prime Minister Youth Programme.

She said that women were an integral part of society and without their involvement, the country could not make progress.

She said the university was striving hard to provide equal opportunities to its students in curricular, co-curricular and extracurricular activities so that hidden abilities of the female students could be refined for their bright future.

She said the university had launched a comprehensive plan to provide best education and residential facilities to its students.

For this purpose, a state-of-the-art hostel was being constructed at its new campus, she added.

Director sports GCWUF Fehmida Ayub, Mian Shoaib Idrees and others were also present on the occasion.

