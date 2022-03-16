Volleyball, rowing training camps underway

The training camps of volleyball and rowing for upcoming International Events were being conducted here at the Pakistan Sports Board

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The training camps of volleyball and rowing for upcoming International Events were being conducted here at the Pakistan sports board.

According to PSB, a total of 22 players were undergoing training to participate in International Events including Asian Games, Common Wealth Games and South Asian Games.

The first phase of the camp would continue till September.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Rowing team players were working on improving their physical skills under the supervision of coaches in the training camp.