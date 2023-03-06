UrduPoint.com

Volleyball Talent Hunt Program Continues Across Country

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 06, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Under the auspices of Prime Minister's Youth Program (PMYP) Volleyball Talent Hunt Trials of both men and women are continued across the country with participation of a number of young sports enthusiasts from different educational institutions.

The Volleyball competition is being arranged in collaboration with the Higher education Commission (HEC) as a part of PMYP flagship project of "Talent Hunt Youth Sports League".

According to an official of PMYP, volleyball trials have already been successfully completed in various parts of the country including Federal capital, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Lasbela, Karachi, Lahore, Hazara, Bahawalpur and Faisalabad, which would soon be followed by trials in remaining locations of the country.

Volleyball Talent Hunt Trills provides a great opportunity for youth to participate in the trials to showcase their talent in different sports. This will, he continued, help youth to explore their hidden talent and ultimately represent the country on an international level.

Talent Hunt Youth Sports League is a flagship project of PMYP aiming at finding talent in 12 different sports including Badminton, Boxing, cricket, Football, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Squash, Table Tennis, and Volleyball for men and women whereas Weightlifting and Wrestling for men only.

The trials are being held in 25 different locations in five different regions including Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

The purpose of the said sports activities is to engage the youth of Pakistan in healthy physical activities through sports according to the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, as it is believed that sports can play a critical role in transforming the youth into a self-confident, organized, and capable workforce that can bring positive social change and economic well-being in the country.

