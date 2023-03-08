UrduPoint.com

Volleyball Talent Hunt Trail Organized At Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 08, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Volleyball talent hunt trail organized at Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi

Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar organized volleyball talent hunt trials under the Prime Minister Youth Program at Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi on Wednesday

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar organized volleyball talent hunt trials under the Prime Minister Youth Program at Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi on Wednesday. Hundreds of male and female students participated and registered their Names. The opening ceremony of the two-day trials was organized by the Higher education Commission of Pakistan.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Mushtaq Ahmad Shah said that all sports facilities were being provided to the students of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University. He said that youngsters would take advantage from the weekly Sports Gala and volleyball talent hunt trials.

The keen interest of students in sports competitions will play an important role in maintaining their mental and physical fitness and improving their skills, he said adding that sports activities were keeping the young generation strong and energetic.

The ceremony was attended by Pakistan Muslim League (N) Sibi Division President Munir Bugti, City President Muhammad Tayyab Khan Barozai, Registrar Sher Ahmed Qambrani, Director Sports Irfan Ahmed, Director Sports Selection committee members Furqan Hussain from Biotoms Khuzdar and Waqar Huzoor. Former international volleyball player Anwarullah, national player volleyball Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Muhammad Akbar Hasani, former national player and Balochistan volleyball coach Fayaz Ali national volleyball player conducted the trials.

A large number of male and female athletes participated in the event and appreciated the efforts of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

