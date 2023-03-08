Volleyball trials under PM talent hunt programme concludes

The volleyball trials of Hyderabad Division Center of the Talent Hunt Youth Sports league in connection with the Prime Minister Youth Program concluded at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The volleyball trials of Hyderabad Division Center of the Talent Hunt Youth sports league in connection with the Prime Minister Youth Program concluded at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro.

MNA Engineer Sabir Qaim Khani was the chief guest on the occasion while former Athlete Abdu Aziz Baloch attended the event as a guest of honour.

The trials were conducted by NED University Karachi in collaboration of SVA.

Addressing the event, Engineer Sabir Qaim Khani expressed satisfaction over the participation of a large number of boys and girls and congratulated NED and Mehran Universities and Sindh and related Hyderabad divisional volleyball associations for arranging the event.

Earlier organizing Secretary Farkhunda Faseeh, Coordinator Shahid Masood and Director Sports Abdul Ghaffar Chandio presented the honorary shield to him. Pakistan's vice-captain Rashida Shakeel, Naumanuddin, Mazharuddin Memon, Parvez Ahmed Sheikh, Lubna Naz, included in the Trials Selection Committee, while Aisha irum, Ramiz Raja and Zulfiqar Sahito performed the duties of technical officials.

Zainab Arbab, Abdul Fateh Kandhar, Ayesha Razzaq, Qaraatul Ain, Niaz Ahmed, Ashfaq Syal, Muhammad Shafiq, Zaheeruddin, Zulfiqar Ahmed, Adil Zaman and other coaches were also present on the occasion.