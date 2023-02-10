Volleyball trials under PM Youth Talent Hunt Programme to start from Feb 21

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The trials of volleyball (Boys) under the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Programme will be held from February 21-22, at five different venues across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, namely Peshawar, Hazara, Mardan, Swat and Bannu.

.

This was stated by Higher education Commission (HEC) Coordinator for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former international athlete Bahre Karam on Friday.

He said the online registration was closed on January 31 and "now the trials schedule has been announced wherein players between the ages 15 to 25 years would be able to take part." According to the schedule, the trials for Peshawar region will be held on February 21 and 22 at the University of Peshawar under the supervision of Directorate of Sports, University of Peshawar and University of Agricultural, Peshawar. The trials for Mardan Region will be held at board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Indoor Hall, Mardan from February 25-26.

He said the trials at Swat would be held at Government Postgraduate Jahanzeb College, Swat from March 2-3. Likewise, the trials for Hazara region players would be held from March 5-6 at Committee Ground Haripur, while the trials for Bannu would be held from March 9-10 at Bannu Sports Complex, Bannu.

The preparations had been completed, he said, adding, Chairman of Higher Education Commission, Islamabad, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, DG Sports (HEC) Javed Ali Memon, Head of Prime Minister's Programme Sheeza Fatima, Adviser to the Prime Minister Amir Muqam, Vice Chancellor of Peshawar University Prof. Dr Muhammad Idrees had extended every support to him.

He said, "Hockey trials for boys and girls have been postponed, and a new schedule will be announced." He also lauded Professor Dr Muhammad Idrees for his support in establishing volleyball academy. "The construction of a volleyball academy has been started in the premises of the Directorate of Sports University of Peshawar", he said.

"The efforts of Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Javed Ali Memon and Executive Director HEC are key in establishing a volleyball academy in Peshawar. The academy would have all facilities of international standards.

"The construction of the academy to be funded by HEC will cost Rs 130 million, and will be constructed within a record one year. There will also be facilities for sports and we will use it as gymnasium as well", he said.