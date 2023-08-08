Volunteers cherish ball kids experience on tennis court

Wu Guanghua had never played tennis before, but that didn't deter him from taking up the challenge of serving at the Chengdu Universiade as a ball boy

CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Wu Guanghua had never played tennis before, but that didn't deter him from taking up the challenge of serving at the Chengdu Universiade as a ball boy.

After receiving notice of volunteer recruitment, the 22-year-old from southwest China's Yunnan province excitedly explained to his confused parents over the phone what tennis is and what it means to serve at the Universiade.

"I told them that I cannot go back home until later in the summer vacation because of this new role," Wu said. "They understood it and encouraged me to train hard for this valuable experience." However, Wu quickly realized that the job wasn't as easy as he had initially thought when his college roommate, a tennis major, enlightened him about the great sacrifices made by ball kids.

In tennis matches, ball kids are quietly stationed in the corners of courts and stand as guardians of the game. Their duties include catching and passing the ball, serving the players, and keeping the courts clean.

In order to excel in his new role, Wu participated in special ball kids' training and sought advice from his roommate. He immersed himself in learning about tennis and watched the entire French Open tournament for a better understanding.

As a freshman majoring in volleyball at Chengdu Sport University, Wu admitted that preparing for the role was more exhausting than usual. "Having no prior knowledge of tennis, I put extra pressure on myself to learn it quickly," he said.

Jiang Haoxin echoed Wu's sentiments about the physical demands of the job.

"Our tanned skin is a testament to the hours spent under the sun, and sometimes it's challenging to cope with the pain and discomfort," she explained.

Jiang was once accidentally injured by a player's powerful serve, but she remained stoic, refusing to let her pain affect the game.

The efforts of 99 ball boys and girls at the Chengdu Universiade did not go unnoticed, as their dedication and hard work earned praise from players.

For the 19-year-old, the extraordinary Universiade experience boosts her desire to stay in Chengdu in the future.

"Chengdu is a city where if you put in the effort, anyone can live a wonderful life here," she said. "I'm proud of my efforts and the results I've achieved this time."