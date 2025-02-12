Von Allmen Claims Second World Gold As Swiss Sweep Team Combined
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 12, 2025 | 11:59 PM
Newly-crowned downhill champion Franjo von Allmen and Loic Meillard claimed gold to lead an impressive Swiss cleansweep of the podium in the men's team combined at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach on Wednesday
Saalbach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Newly-crowned downhill champion Franjo von Allmen and Loic Meillard claimed gold to lead an impressive Swiss cleansweep of the podium in the men's team combined at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach on Wednesday.
Von Allmen, who won individual downhill gold on Sunday, had been second fastest down the downhill section while Meillard was 10th quickest in the slalom, good enough for a winning aggregate time of 2min 42.38sec.
Alexis Monney, fastest in the downhill, and Tanguy Nef won silver, at 0.27sec, while the ski-mad country's fourth-ranked pairing of Stefan Rogentin and Marc Rochat claimed bronze, a further 0.16sec adrift.
The race had been delicately poised after the opening downhill, the slalom made all that harder as conditions deteriorated in warm temperatures.
Benjamin Ritchie held his nerve to take the lead for the United States along with Ryan Cochran-Siegle with 11 racers to come.
There was then a dramatic flurry of racers who failed to finish after straddling gates high up the course as they pushed for victory.
Among them were Switzerland's Daniel Yule, France's Olympic champion Clement Noel and Austrian fan favourite Manuel Feller.
Rochat did enough to ensure his Swiss pairing snatched the provisional lead.
Then it was down to the last three in tough, rutted conditions.
But there was immediate heartbreak for Dominik Paris and Alex Vinatzer as the latter skied out.
Then came the 28-year-old Meillard, with a 1.06sec advantage over Rogentin and Rochat. And he made no mistake in his 13th world championship start.
He perfectly judged his attack, not overforcing his speed down the tight, turny course on the Uli Maier piste.
That left Monney's partner Nef, with a paltry lead of just two-hundredths of a second from the downhill section -- and everything to do.
He immediately lost time up high, but pushed once more into the lead.
The 15,000-strong crowd packed around the finish area waited with bated breath as he laboured down, cheering as he battled over the line in second place.
Nef was quickly enveloped by Von Allmen and the four other Swiss podium-topping racers who roared in delight at their dominant display in the Austrian resort.
Recent Stories
Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep team combined
Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders
Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin
US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up
'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new government will be based on compe ..
Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart of Sharjah
Ten hurt in fire at Rio de Janeiro carnival costume factory
Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcement Committee
Libyan minister wounded in assassination attempt
Pakistan reports 2nd polio case
Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, Commissioner vows to enforce ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep team combined1 minute ago
-
Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series8 minutes ago
-
2nd edition of Serena Masters Series continues29 minutes ago
-
Cricket tournament kicks off at PCP Sports Gala2 minutes ago
-
United Sports move into quarter finals of Master Oil inter club cricket tournament2 minutes ago
-
Asalanka heroics power Sri Lanka to 49-run win over Australia2 minutes ago
-
14th CJCSC Open Golf Championship 2025 begins in Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Region Cricket trials conclude with promising talent selection5 hours ago
-
ICC lineup of Men’s CT ambassadors revealed5 hours ago
-
SAFF Cross Country Athletics C’ship on Feb 236 hours ago
-
Pakistan going strong in Asian Jr Squash C’ships6 hours ago
-
Commissioner lights up torch to open sports gala at MPS girls branch7 hours ago