Von Bredow-Werndl triumphs as Dujardin sets new Olympic landmark

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl of Germany was crowned Olympic dressage individual champion on Wednesday, ending British star Charlotte Dujardin's nine-year reign

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Jessica von Bredow-Werndl of Germany was crowned Olympic dressage individual champion on Wednesday, ending British star Charlotte Dujardin's nine-year reign.

The 35-year-old posted a score of 91.732 percent after a sublime performance on TSF Dalera to add the gold to her team title on Tuesday.

Her fellow German Isabell Werth took silver (89.657 percent) to extend her record haul of equestrian Olympic medals to 12.

Dujardin -- who won at London 2012 and Rio 2016 -- may have lost her title but her face was wreathed in smiles as she took bronze to move onto six career Olympic medals and overtake rower Katherine Grainger as the most decorated British female athlete.

"This is a very proud moment for me and I am overwhelmed," said Dujardin.

"It's just so surreal. People say it and I can't quite believe it.

"Being level with Katherine Grainger was good enough, and now I have beaten her, it's incredible. I can honestly say I am proud of myself.

"To win medals individually and team in the last three Games, I couldn't be prouder. To do it with a new dance partner, I couldn't be prouder." Von Bredow-Werndl was the fifth from last rider to go and she watched anxiously as the 'Queen of Dressage', as Werth is known, performed two rides later.

The tension reached fever pitch as Werth's display drew to an end and the sizeable audience of different team members and support staff -- making up for the absence of spectators due to Covid-19 -- clapped along to the final tune.

As Werth punched the air in delight at her display von Bredow paced up and down nervously.

- 'An extra hour' - However, as Werth exited the arena the score flashed up and it confirmed von Bredow had retained the lead.

Von Bredow could not hold back her emotion, sobbing and turning away to be led off to the saddling area.

"When I hard her (Werth) results I had to cry," said Von Bredow.

"It was the moment that I realised that I could very well be Olmypic champion.

"I had to cry even in front of the media as it was a very emotional moment for me." Werth was gracious about having to give second best to her younger compatriot and preferred to think about a small celebration.

"Last night we got 45 minutes in the stables for sushi and some drinks," said the 52-year-old German.

"I hope we get an extra hour this evening so we can all three of us celebrate our performances together." Dujardin, 36, known in Britain as "the girl on the dancing horse" from her partnership with the now-retired Valegro, put on a great display with the horse she has nicknamed 'Pumpkin'.

She spread her arms wide as she returned from the arena and said 'yes!' as the scoreboard confirmed she had moved into bronze position.

That rounded off an evening of great drama with all 18 finalists -- varying in ages from the mid-20s to 50s -- receiving their score at the end of a lively musical ensemble.

The beautifully turned-out steeds cantered, trotted and danced -- under the guidance of their expensively tailored riders -- to tunes ranging from Pink Floyd's "Another Brick in the Wall" to "(I've Had) The Time of My Life".

The 52-year-old German-born Sabine Schut-Kery, who had been instrumental in delivering the USA's silver medal in Tuesday's team final, was an early leader but was eclipsed by Cathrine Dufour on Bohemian.

The 29-year-old Dane delivered a blistering performance on Bohemian to the backdrop of tunes including "I Dreamed A Dream" from Les Miserables.

However, ultimately her dream was to be eclipsed by three remarkable riders as she ended in the most agonising spot of all -- fourth.