Vonn bombs out of world championships super-G won by Austrian Venier

Published February 06, 2025

Saalbach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Returning US star Lindsey Vonn fell short in her bid for a ninth world medal at her ninth world championships after bombing out of Thursday's super-G in Saalbach won by Austria's Stephanie Venier.

In the absence of Mikaela Shiffrin, who won silver and bronze in the last two world championships but is making her own comeback from injury, Vonn was wearing bib number 30 for the descent of the 2.1km-long Uli Maier course in brilliant sunshine.

But shortly after the first intermediary high up the course, the 40-year-old -- making a comeback from retirement following a successful knee operation that left her pain-free for what she said was the first time in years -- clattered into a gate.

She was left nursing her right arm, which made contact with the gate pole, before skiing down unaided. She was afforded a rousing welcome in the finish area which she duly acknowledged with a wave with her right arm.

"I just went a little too early into the gate and I hooked my arm, I guess inbetween my arm guard and my glove," said Vonn.

Venier clocked a winning time of 1min 20.47sec, finishing 0.10sec ahead of Italian veteran Federica Brignone.

There was a tie for bronze between Norway's Kajsa Vickhoff Lie and rising American racer Lauren Macuga, both 0.24sec off Venier's pace.

It had looked like Brignone's run might have been the defining descent, but Venier was having none of it, punching her fists into the air as she raced through into the finish area in first place.

The wait for Vonn then ensued, although not even the most optimistic pundit would have given her a realistic chance of a medal.

"I tried a different boot today, so I think my timing was a little bit off," said the American, who had posted a photo of her on a nebuliser on Wednesday as she battled a cold.

"I took a gamble that didn't pay off, but I'll do the training run tomorrow. Again, try a different material and hopefully it'll be better and I'll be in a good position for Saturday" for the downhill.

