Vos Finally Collects Amstel Gold Victory

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Vos finally collects Amstel Gold victory

Valkenburg, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Marianne Vos collected one of the few titles she had not won when she claimed the women's Amstel Gold Race on Sunday.

The Dutch Jumbo-Visma rider won in a sprint finish in Valkenburg ahead of her compatriots Demi Vollering and Annemiek van Vleuten.

The 33-year-old Vos had never won the Amstel, although she had taken a world road race championship over the same course nine years ago.

Australian Grace Brown, winner of this season's Bruges-La Panne classic, broke away in the final kilometres and built a lead of 30 seconds with 12 kilometres to go.

Italian Elisa Longo Borghini and Polish defending champion Katarzyna Niewiadoma then escaped on the Cauberg climb with two kilometres to go, but started playing cat and mouse and were swallowed up by the chasing pack in the final 500 meters.

Vos then took the sprint by a wheel.

