UrduPoint.com

Vos Wins Stage 2 Of Women's Tour De France To Take Yellow Jersey

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 25, 2022 | 09:21 PM

Vos wins stage 2 of women's Tour de France to take yellow jersey

Dutch rider Marianne Vos took over the yellow jersey in the women's Tour de France with victory in a three-way sprint to win the second stage from Meaux to Provins on Monday

Provins, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Dutch rider Marianne Vos took over the yellow jersey in the women's Tour de France with victory in a three-way sprint to win the second stage from Meaux to Provins on Monday.

Team Jumbo's Vos edged out Silvia Persico and Katarzyna Niewiadoma to claim the yellow jersey from compatriot Lorena Wiebes who finished 29 seconds behind in sixth place.

Less fortunate was the Italian rider Marta Cavalli, winner this year of the Amstel Gold and the Fleche Wallonne and a contender for the overall title here, who was the principle victim in one of several crashes in last 40 kilometres.

The FDJ rider climbed back on her bike but failed to finish the stage.

The 35-year-old Vos, one of the great Names of cycling, leads the general classificiation with a 10-second lead over Valcar rider Persico, with Niewiadoma of Canyon two seconds further back.

Tuesday's stage three should also suit the sprinters with a 133.6km ride through the Champagne region from Reims to Epernay.

Related Topics

Cycling France Reims Lead Women Gold From

Recent Stories

No monkeypox case reported in Pakistan so far

No monkeypox case reported in Pakistan so far

49 seconds ago
 WHO hands over medicines worth 800 mln dollars to ..

WHO hands over medicines worth 800 mln dollars to Balochistan govt for flood aff ..

50 seconds ago
 'Wonderful day' for Vos as she takes yellow jersey ..

'Wonderful day' for Vos as she takes yellow jersey in women's Tour de France

52 seconds ago
 Somalia PM given 10 more days to form govt

Somalia PM given 10 more days to form govt

54 seconds ago
 Ex-Wallaby Timu joins Top 14 side Bordeaux-Begles

Ex-Wallaby Timu joins Top 14 side Bordeaux-Begles

55 seconds ago
 Greek firefighters battle inferno 'disaster' at na ..

Greek firefighters battle inferno 'disaster' at natural park

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.