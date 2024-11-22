- Home
VU Got Bronze Medal In Men’s 200m Sprint In 46th HEC Intervarsity Men’s Athletics Championship, PM’s Sports Olympiad
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM
The Virtual University on Friday secured third position in Men’s 200 meter Sprint in 46th HEC Athletics Championship and PM’s Sports Olympiad
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Virtual University on Friday secured third position in Men’s 200 meter Sprint in 46th HEC Athletics Championship and PM’s sports Olympiad.
Asad Jabbar, a student of BSCS from Karachi got bronze medal by competing against the players of 70 Universities nationwide.
This is indeed the biggest sporting achievement in the history of Virtual University of Pakistan. On this auspicious occasion, Rector Virtual University, Prof. Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti announced a prize money of Rs 100,000/- for Asad on this achievement.
Earlier, VU cricket team also participated in HEC’s Men’s Championship and made their name known with exceptional performances in their path to reach the semifinals of Cricket for the very first time.
We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed Chief Organizer, Prof. Dr. Mohsin Javaid, Dean Faculty of science and Technology for promoting a vibrant sporting culture at Virtual University.
We also deeply appreciate the l invaluable support of the Director of Sports (Incharge), Sarmad Latif Mir, the Convener of Athletics, Zulfiqar Ahmed Noor, in making this initiative a reality.
