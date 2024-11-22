Open Menu

VU Got Bronze Medal In Men’s 200m Sprint In 46th HEC Intervarsity Men’s Athletics Championship, PM’s Sports Olympiad

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM

VU got Bronze Medal in Men’s 200m Sprint in 46th HEC Intervarsity Men’s Athletics Championship, PM’s Sports Olympiad

The Virtual University on Friday secured third position in Men’s 200 meter Sprint in 46th HEC Athletics Championship and PM’s Sports Olympiad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Virtual University on Friday secured third position in Men’s 200 meter Sprint in 46th HEC Athletics Championship and PM’s sports Olympiad.

Asad Jabbar, a student of BSCS from Karachi got bronze medal by competing against the players of 70 Universities nationwide.

This is indeed the biggest sporting achievement in the history of Virtual University of Pakistan. On this auspicious occasion, Rector Virtual University, Prof. Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti announced a prize money of Rs 100,000/- for Asad on this achievement.

Earlier, VU cricket team also participated in HEC’s Men’s Championship and made their name known with exceptional performances in their path to reach the semifinals of Cricket for the very first time.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed Chief Organizer, Prof. Dr. Mohsin Javaid, Dean Faculty of science and Technology for promoting a vibrant sporting culture at Virtual University.

We also deeply appreciate the l invaluable support of the Director of Sports (Incharge), Sarmad Latif Mir, the Convener of Athletics, Zulfiqar Ahmed Noor, in making this initiative a reality.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Technology Sports Student Money HEC Bronze From

Recent Stories

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets fore ..

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates

2 minutes ago
 Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against ..

Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales

2 minutes ago
 Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

3 minutes ago
 Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations Leagu ..

Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations League quarters

3 minutes ago
 England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face J ..

England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion

3 minutes ago
 ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered ..

ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors

3 minutes ago
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increa ..

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet c ..

13 minutes ago
 Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: M ..

Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik

13 minutes ago
 Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich na ..

Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich nations to give $250 billion by ..

29 minutes ago
 Seminar on Women's land rights held

Seminar on Women's land rights held

13 minutes ago
 Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan invol ..

Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country

13 minutes ago
 PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports