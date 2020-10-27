UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vuelta Rest Day Coronavirus Tests All Negative

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:14 PM

Vuelta rest day coronavirus tests all negative

All the riders and support staff on the Vuelta a Espana were negative in the Covid-19 tests carried out on Monday, the first rest day of the three week race, organisers said on Tuesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :All the riders and support staff on the Vuelta a Espana were negative in the Covid-19 tests carried out on Monday, the first rest day of the three week race, organisers said on Tuesday.

The Vuelta said in a statement it had conducted 684 PCR tests.

This was the third round of tests carried out on the members of the Vuelta entourage, after those presented by the participants when they arrived and those carried out two days before the start of the race last Tuesday.

The Vuelta thanked the teams for their "collaboration and responsibility".

The final Grand Tour of the year cancelled its first three stages planned in the Netherlands because of the pandemic and on Sunday modified the route to avoid crossing into France, which had imposed coronavirus restrictions.

On Tuesday the 159.7 km seventh stage from Vitoria to Villanueva de Valdegovia includes two category one climbs.

Related Topics

France Villanueva Vitoria Netherlands Sunday All From Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India can't suppress Kashmiris' struggle: DC

2 minutes ago

Almost 30 dead as Syria govt forces clash with IS: ..

2 minutes ago

Prominent Turkish Lawmaker Slams Macron's Plans to ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Sudan ..

16 minutes ago

Seminar on 'status of forestry in Pakistan' held

2 minutes ago

Kashmir Black Day observed in Kohat division

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.