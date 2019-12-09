UrduPoint.com
WADA Assumes One-Third Of 145 'Suspicious' Russian Athletes Still Competing

Muhammad Rameez 58 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 07:56 PM

The World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) assumes that one-third of 145 "suspicious" Russian athletes, whose data is said to be either doctored or removed in the Moscow Laboratory database, are still competing, Gunter Younger, the Director of Intelligence and Investigations for the WADA, said on Monday

The WADA Executive Committee unanimously adopted earlier in the day the recommendations of the organization's Compliance Review Committee (CRC) and suspended Russian athletes from participating in international sporting events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for four years.

Only "clean" athletes from Russia will be allowed to compete in neutral status - without the flag and the national anthem. In addition, the Russian Anti-Doping agency (RUSADA) was recognized as not complying with the global anti-doping code.

"Of the 145 [suspicious athletes] ... we guess around one-third are still active," Younger told a press conference.

