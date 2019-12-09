WADA Ban on Russia May Not Cover 2020 Olympics, But Will Then Cover 2024 Olympics - CRC

There is a possibility that the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Olympic ban on Russia will not cover the 2020 Tokyo Olympics if the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) does not deliver a ruling on Russia's possible appeal before the sporting event, but then the ban will cover the Games in Paris in 2024 instead, Jonathan Taylor, the chair of the WADA's Compliance Review Committee (CRC), said on Monday

The WADA Executive Committee unanimously adopted earlier in the day the recommendations of the CRC and suspended Russian athletes from participating in international sporting events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for four years.

Only "clean" athletes from Russia will be allowed to compete in neutral status - without the flag and the national anthem. In addition, the Russian Anti-Doping agency (RUSADA) was recognized as not complying with the global anti-doping code.

"If that happens [if CAS does not deliver a ruling on Russia's possible appeal before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics], then because it is a roll-in four-year period that starts when the decision becomes final, it will cover Paris instead. So it will be up to the Russians to decide which they want to have covered - Tokyo or Paris," Taylor told a press conference.