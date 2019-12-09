UrduPoint.com
WADA Bans Russia From Olympics For Four Years Over Doping

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:03 PM

WADA bans Russia from Olympics for four years over doping

The World Anti-Doping Agency on Monday banned Russia from global sporting events including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics after accusing Moscow of falsifying data from an anti-doping laboratory

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The World Anti-Doping Agency on Monday banned Russia from global sporting events including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics after accusing Moscow of falsifying data from an anti-doping laboratory.

A spokesperson for WADA, whose executive committee is meeting in Lausanne, said: "The full list of recommendations have been unanimously accepted."

