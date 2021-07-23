WADA chief hopeful US will clean 'backyard' after funding snub

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :World Anti-Doping Agency president Witold Banka said Friday he wants to work closely with the United States but renewed calls for more American sports to sign up to international doping rules.

Relations between WADA and US authorities have been strained in recent years, with the United States Anti-Doping Agency leading calls for reform of the global doping watchdog.

US officials argue WADA's independence is compromised by the fact many of its members are sports federation officials and International Olympic Committee members.

On Wednesday Richard Baum, the White House coordinator for doping in sport told a Senate committee the US -- WADA's biggest contributor -- was withholding $1.3 million (1.1 million Euros) of its $2.9 million annual WADA dues.

Banka, though, said he would like to see the US clean their own "backyard" by ensuring more of their athletes compete under the World Anti-Doping Code.

Major professional US sports leagues such as the NFL, Major League Baseball, the NBA and the National Hockey League are not signatories to the code.

"As I have said many times I am more than happy to work hand in hand with them," Banka told AFP following a WADA press conference on the day of the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony.

"When you want to improve the world you start in your own backyard.

"The problem with USADA for instance with them talking about their doping programme it is not perfect and based on facts almost 90 percent of their athletes are not competing under the code." Banka said at the moment there is one rule for the vast majority of American sportsmen and women and another for others.

"It is not equal as they are competing under other rules I am not talking about just Major Leagues or private organisations but I am speaking about academic sport," he said.

"This is the issue and we need to start to discuss this and raise it with our colleagues from the US.

"It is high time something is done.

"I am more than happy to work with them as this is the weakness of the US system." The 36-year-old former Polish Sports Minister said he he hoped to improve relations between WADA and the US with a more conciliatory approach.

"I want to stress clearly that we want to work with the US, we need them as they are a great sporting nation," he said.

"We should support each other not compete and challenge each other.

"This is my message to them let us work together and focus our attention on anti-doping."