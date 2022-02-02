BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The anti-doping program in Russia must comply with all the rules, World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Witold Banka said.

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) published its decision on the dispute between WADA and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA). According to the CAS decision, Russian athletes cannot take part in major international competitions under the Russian flag until December 16, 2022. The use of the national anthem, national emblems or symbols is also prohibited.

"We are doing everything to make sure that the anti-doping" program "in Russia would be strong and in accordance with our standard," Banka said.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced earlier that Russian athletes would compete at the Olympic Games in Tokyo and Beijing under the acronym ROC (Russian Olympic Committee). The use of the full name of the organization is prohibited.

The Beijing Olympic Games will be held on February 4-20.