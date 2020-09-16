UrduPoint.com
WADA Communicating With Russian Authorities On Situation With RUSADA - Statement

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 04:00 AM

WADA Communicating With Russian Authorities on Situation With RUSADA - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said in a statement on its website that it was in contact with the Russian side on the situation with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

The meeting of the WADA Executive Committee was held online on September 14-15. At the meeting, the WADA Executive Committee discussed updated information on the current situation with RUSADA, including the recent dismissal of Yuriy Ganus from the post of RUSADA director general.

"The meeting received an update on the current situation with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), including the recent dismissal of its Director General, Yuriy Ganus.

While RUSADA's appeal of WADA's assertion of non-compliance and related consequences will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in early November," WADA said.

"WADA is communicating with the authorities in Russia to ensure it has all of the information needed to assess the latest situation. WADA continues to monitor closely RUSADA's programs and activities, including testing, to ensure its operational independence is maintained, and will continue to provide regular updates to the Agency's independent Compliance Review Committee," it said.

