WADA Completes Investigation Of 298 Russian Athletes - Press Release.

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:49 PM

WADA Completes Investigation of 298 Russian Athletes - Press Release.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) experts have finished the investigation of 298 Russian athletes and sent the details to 27 international federations, the organization said in a press release on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) experts have finished the investigation of 298 Russian athletes and sent the details to 27 international federations, the organization said in a press release on Thursday.

"The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announces today that the Agency's independent Intelligence and Investigations (I&I) team has completed its investigation of 298 Russian athletes that WADA I&I targeted as part of its ongoing 'Operation LIMS'(1) probe into institutionalized doping in Russia and has provided detailed case packages to a total of 28 Anti-Doping Organizations (ADOs), including 27 International Federations (IFs) and one Major Event Organization," the press release read.

