WADA Concerned Over RUSADA Supervisory Board Recommendation to Dismiss RUSADA Chief Ganus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) expressed concern over the recommendation of the supervisory board of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to dismiss RUSADA Director General Yuri Ganus.

"The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is extremely concerned to learn of the recommendation by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Supervisory Board to the Founders of RUSADA (the Russian Olympic Committee and the Russian Paralympic Committee) to dismiss from his position RUSADA's Director General, Yuriy Ganus," the statement says.

WADA also asked RUSADA Supervisory Board Chairman Alexander Ivlev to clarify how and why the audit in the organization had been carried out.