WADA Creates Pool Of 298 Russian Athletes With Most Suspicious Data From Moscow Laboratory

Zeeshan Mehtab 43 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 10:54 PM

WADA Creates Pool of 298 Russian Athletes With Most Suspicious Data From Moscow Laboratory

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has created a pool of 298 Russian athletes with the most suspicious data from the Moscow laboratory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has created a pool of 298 Russian athletes with the most suspicious data from the Moscow laboratory.

"The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announces today that it has provided a first batch of cases to International Federations (IFs) with respect to its Russian investigation...

From the data, WADA I&I has identified a target pool of 298 athletes (representing 578 samples) with the most suspicious data," it said.

"WADA confirms that the relevant IFs' results management process has begun. To date, of those 298 athletes identified by WADA I&I, the data of 43 athletes (150 samples) have been reviewed and evidentiary packages compiled. These packages have now been sent to the relevant IFs, which have commenced assessment of the evidence with a view to identifying those cases to take forward as Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs)," WADA said.

