UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WADA Delivered To International Sports Federations 607 Packages With Moscow Lab Data

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 11:20 AM

WADA Delivered to International Sports Federations 607 Packages With Moscow Lab Data

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has submitted to international sports federations 607 packages with data from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory on possible violations by Russian athletes, WADA President Witold Banka told Sputnik.

"There are some rules in terms of data protection and so on ... It's not that you can publish everything. We need to follow the rules, of course ... We delivered to IFs [international federations] ... 607 packages with the information on possible rule violations, possible doping cases. Now it's up to IFs to analyze this evidence and take the possible actions against those who violate the rules," Banka said.

Related Topics

World Sports Moscow Russia From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 23, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

14 hours ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

14 hours ago

Alleged surveillance targetting journalists and in ..

14 hours ago

More than half of EU adults now fully vaccinated a ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.