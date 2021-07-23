WADA Delivered to International Sports Federations 607 Packages With Moscow Lab Data

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has submitted to international sports federations 607 packages with data from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory on possible violations by Russian athletes, WADA President Witold Banka told Sputnik.

"There are some rules in terms of data protection and so on ... It's not that you can publish everything. We need to follow the rules, of course ... We delivered to IFs [international federations] ... 607 packages with the information on possible rule violations, possible doping cases. Now it's up to IFs to analyze this evidence and take the possible actions against those who violate the rules," Banka said.