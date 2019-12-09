The Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has accepts the recommendation not to impose monitoring or supervision of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's (RUSADA) activities in four years, WADA said in a press release Monday

WADA's Executive Committee earlier in the day unanimously endorsed a recommendation by its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to ban Russia from hosting and competing in major international sporting events for four years after accusing Moscow of manipulating laboratory data handed over to the agency's investigators, RUSADA Director General Yury Ganus told Sputnik.

"The ExCo accepted the recommendation not to impose any special monitoring or supervision or takeover of RUSADA's anti-doping activities in the Four-Year Period," WADA said.

"However, one of the conditions of reinstatement will be that WADA remains satisfied throughout the Four-Year Period that RUSADA's independence is being respected and there is no improper outside interference with its operations," it said.