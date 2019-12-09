UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WADA Executive Committee Backs Four-Year Ban On Russia Over Doping Violations

Zeeshan Mehtab 55 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:00 PM

WADA Executive Committee Backs Four-Year Ban on Russia Over Doping Violations

The World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Executive Committee on Monday unanimously endorsed a recommendation by its Compliance Review Committee to ban Russia from hosting and competing in major international sporting events for four years after it manipulated laboratory data handed over to the agency's investigators, Director General of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Yuri Ganus told Sputnik

LAUSANNE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Executive Committee on Monday unanimously endorsed a recommendation by its Compliance Review Committee to ban Russia from hosting and competing in major international sporting events for four years after it manipulated laboratory data handed over to the agency's investigators, Director General of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Yuri Ganus told Sputnik.

According to the WADA decision, Russia will be banned from hosting and bidding to host any major international sporting events for the next four years, while Russian athletes and trainers will be admitted to participation in these events only if they prove non-involvement in the World Anti-Doping Code violations.

Only "clean" Russian athletes will be allowed to compete in the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games, but under a neutral flag and without playing the country's national anthem. The WADA also ruled that the Russian national flag cannot be hoisted at any major international sporting events in the next four years.

On the top of that, the decision bans Russian sports officials, including members of the Russian Olympic and Paralympic committees, from attending Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo and Beijing, in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

The WADA Executive Committee's decision on Russia will go into effect in 21 days or after appeal through the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Related Topics

World Sports Russia Beijing Tokyo 2020 Olympics From Top Court

Recent Stories

References about BRT, Malam Jabba are ready: NAB C ..

27 seconds ago

WADA CRC Says Has Names of All Suspicious Athletes ..

9 minutes ago

RUSADA Monitoring Council to Meet Dec 19 to Discus ..

9 minutes ago

Filipino boxers set the standard in SEA Games fina ..

9 minutes ago

Govt making all out efforts to empower deprived pe ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) losses 289 points to ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.