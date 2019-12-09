WADA Executive Committee Backs Four-Year Ban on Russia Over Doping Violations

The World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Executive Committee on Monday unanimously endorsed a recommendation by its Compliance Review Committee to ban Russia from hosting and competing in major international sporting events for four years after it manipulated laboratory data handed over to the agency's investigators, Director General of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Yuri Ganus told Sputnik

LAUSANNE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Executive Committee on Monday unanimously endorsed a recommendation by its Compliance Review Committee to ban Russia from hosting and competing in major international sporting events for four years after it manipulated laboratory data handed over to the agency's investigators, Director General of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Yuri Ganus told Sputnik.

According to the WADA decision, Russia will be banned from hosting and bidding to host any major international sporting events for the next four years, while Russian athletes and trainers will be admitted to participation in these events only if they prove non-involvement in the World Anti-Doping Code violations.

Only "clean" Russian athletes will be allowed to compete in the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games, but under a neutral flag and without playing the country's national anthem. The WADA also ruled that the Russian national flag cannot be hoisted at any major international sporting events in the next four years.

On the top of that, the decision bans Russian sports officials, including members of the Russian Olympic and Paralympic committees, from attending Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo and Beijing, in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

The WADA Executive Committee's decision on Russia will go into effect in 21 days or after appeal through the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).