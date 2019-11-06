UrduPoint.com
WADA Executive Committee To Hold Meeting On RUSADA In December - CRC Chief Taylor

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 10:14 PM

WADA Executive Committee to Hold Meeting on RUSADA in December - CRC Chief Taylor

The Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will gather to decide on the case of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in early December, Jonathan Taylor, head of the independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) of WADA, told Sputnik

In September, WADA launched another non-compliance procedure against Russia and gave RUSADA three weeks to explain "inconsistencies" that the anti-doping watchdog found in probes received from the Moscow anti-doping laboratories earlier this year.After receiving the data from Moscow, WADA's investigation and intelligence department suspected that the records had been manipulated before being submitted.

Russia sent responses to the data manipulation allegations to WADA on October 8.

Taylor said his committee would probably not recommend the suspension of RUSADA.

