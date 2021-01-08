UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WADA Expects CAS To Publish Full Reasoned Decision On RUSADA Dispute Shortly

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 04:10 AM

WADA Expects CAS to Publish Full Reasoned Decision on RUSADA Dispute Shortly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) expects the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to publish a full reasoned decision on the dispute with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in the near future, WADA President Witold Banka and Director General Olivier Niggli said on Thursday.

On December 17, CAS barred Russian athletes from competing in major international sports events under the national flag until December 2022, halving the ban originally sought by WADA.

"While this decision confirms in large part the recommendation made in November 2019 by WADA's independent Compliance Review Committee, which was unanimously accepted by the Agency's Executive Committee (ExCo) on 9 December 2019, WADA remains disappointed that the recommendation was not upheld in its entirety.

We now expect the full reasoned decision to be published by CAS shortly as per the requirements of the International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories (ISCCS)," Banka and Niggli said in a joint statement, as quoted by WADA in a statement.

The WADA president and director general also noted that the CAS decision did not relate to the Russian doping crisis that started in 2014 as the ISCCS entered into force on April 1, 2018 and "cannot be applied retroactively." Prior to April 2018, WADA lacked the proper legal basis to act on the matter.

Related Topics

World Sports Russia April November December 2018 2019 From Court

Recent Stories

Liverpool legend Ian Rush visits Dubai Sports Coun ..

3 hours ago

Trump Campaign Lawyer Quits, Says His Services Use ..

4 hours ago

Schumer Urges Pence to Take Over as Acting US Pres ..

4 hours ago

US House Panel Launches Review of Security Failing ..

4 hours ago

Bitcoin Price Passes New Psychological Watershed o ..

4 hours ago

Attacks on Media Covering Protest in Washington 'U ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.