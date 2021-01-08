WADA Expects CAS to Publish Full Reasoned Decision on RUSADA Dispute Shortly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) expects the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to publish a full reasoned decision on the dispute with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in the near future, WADA President Witold Banka and Director General Olivier Niggli said on Thursday.

On December 17, CAS barred Russian athletes from competing in major international sports events under the national flag until December 2022, halving the ban originally sought by WADA.

"While this decision confirms in large part the recommendation made in November 2019 by WADA's independent Compliance Review Committee, which was unanimously accepted by the Agency's Executive Committee (ExCo) on 9 December 2019, WADA remains disappointed that the recommendation was not upheld in its entirety.

We now expect the full reasoned decision to be published by CAS shortly as per the requirements of the International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories (ISCCS)," Banka and Niggli said in a joint statement, as quoted by WADA in a statement.

The WADA president and director general also noted that the CAS decision did not relate to the Russian doping crisis that started in 2014 as the ISCCS entered into force on April 1, 2018 and "cannot be applied retroactively." Prior to April 2018, WADA lacked the proper legal basis to act on the matter.