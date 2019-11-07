The Foundation Board of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Thursday endorsed the nomination of Polish Minister of Sport and Tourism Witold Banka for the post of the organization's new president

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The Foundation Board of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Thursday endorsed the nomination of Polish Minister of Sport and Tourism Witold Banka for the post of the organization's new president.

The decision was made by the 38-member board during the World Conference on Doping in Sport, which was held in Poland's Katowice from November 5-7. Banka was earlier supported by the Council of Europe and representatives of the public authorities that are part of WADA's leadership.

He will take office on January 1, 2020, replacing UK's Craig Reedie.

Banka is a former track and field athlete and won a bronze medal in relay at the 2007 World Championships.