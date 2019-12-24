The consequences of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)'s recent recommendations on Russia infringe on the Russian Olympic Committee's interests regarding bidding to host the 2032 Summer Olympics, Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Tuesday

On December 9, WADA unanimously voted to ban Russian athletes from competing in major sporting evens under the Russian flag for the next four years, also banning the country from hosting major tournaments, and labeling the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code. The decision was motivated by Russia's alleged manipulations with athlete test results.

"We are categorically against the restrictive recommendations approved by WADA's Executive Committee against 'clean' Russian athletes ... These recommendations are punitive and humiliating for our athletes, and they will no way contribute to RUSADA's reinstatement. The consequences of these recommendations infringe directly on the interests of the Russian Olympic Committee regarding collective restrictions for members of the Executive board, or regarding limitations on bidding for the 2032 Olympics," Pozdnyakov said at a meeting of the Russian Olympic Committee Executive Board.