Open Menu

WADA: 'No Credible Evidence Of Wrongdoing' In Chinese Swimming Case

Muhammad Rameez Published April 22, 2024 | 09:16 PM

WADA: 'No credible evidence of wrongdoing' in Chinese swimming case

The president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Monday said his organisation had received "no credible evidence of wrongdoing" during their investigation into Chinese swimmers being allowed to compete after testing positive for a prescription heart drug

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Monday said his organisation had received "no credible evidence of wrongdoing" during their investigation into Chinese swimmers being allowed to compete after testing positive for a prescription heart drug.

The sport was rocked at the weekend by revelations that 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ) -- which can enhance performance -- ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

They were allowed to compete after world governing bodies accepted China's findings that they had ingested it unwittingly from food during a meet in late 2020 and the early days of 2021.

"Having spoken at length with our science department, legal affairs department, legal affairs department and intelligence investigations unit, what I can say right now is that at every stage, WADA followed the whole due process and diligently investigated every line of inquiry in this matter," said WADA president Witold Banka.

"If we had to do it over again now, we would do exactly the same thing," he added.

Related Topics

World China Tokyo Same 2020 Olympics From

Recent Stories

All arrangements finalized to welcome Iranian Pres ..

All arrangements finalized to welcome Iranian President visiting Karachi on Tues ..

4 minutes ago
 Scheme of Arrangement  for restructuring of PIACL ..

Scheme of Arrangement  for restructuring of PIACL approved

4 minutes ago
 US govt hands over 2,400 high tension poles to HES ..

US govt hands over 2,400 high tension poles to HESCO

4 minutes ago
 NA unanimously passes resolution to address plasti ..

NA unanimously passes resolution to address plastic pollution

8 minutes ago
 FBR seizes 1,235 packerites of cigarettes worth Rs ..

FBR seizes 1,235 packerites of cigarettes worth Rs 96 mln

3 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered ra ..

Partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rain predicted

3 minutes ago
Court awards life imprisonment in wife’s murder ..

Court awards life imprisonment in wife’s murder case

3 minutes ago
 Eco-friendly agri technology imperative to overcom ..

Eco-friendly agri technology imperative to overcome environmental pollution: Hin ..

3 minutes ago
 Taiwan hit by numerous quakes, strongest reaching ..

Taiwan hit by numerous quakes, strongest reaching 5.9 magnitude

3 minutes ago
 Gillani calls for enhancing parliamentary engageme ..

Gillani calls for enhancing parliamentary engagements between Pakistan and Iran

3 minutes ago
 Minister reviews projects of Food Safety and Halal ..

Minister reviews projects of Food Safety and Halal Food Authority

3 minutes ago
 SEPA organizes earth day seminar in Sinjhoro, call ..

SEPA organizes earth day seminar in Sinjhoro, calls for action against plastic p ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports