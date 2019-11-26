WADA Panel Proposes to Ban Russia From Global Sports for 4 Years - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The Compliance Review Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has recommended that Russia face a 4-year ban from global sports over alleged tampering with doping data at the Moscow lab, the New York Times newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the newspaper, the Russian athletes, however, will be able to compete at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo under a neutral status and receive any medals without the hoisting of the state flag and the performance of the national anthem.

The WADA Executive Committee is expected to consider the recommendation at an emergency meeting on December 9.

Russia's athletics federation had been suspended for mass doping since November 2015. It was temporarily reinstated in September 2018 on the condition that it discloses all data from its Moscow laboratory.

In September 2019, WADA launched another non-compliance procedure against Russia and gave the RUSADA three weeks to explain "inconsistencies" that the anti-doping watchdog found in probes received from the Moscow anti-doping laboratories earlier this year. After receiving the data from Moscow, WADA's investigation and intelligence department suspected that the records had been manipulated before being submitted.