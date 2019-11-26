UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WADA Panel Proposes To Ban Russia From Global Sports For 4 Years - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 12:40 AM

WADA Panel Proposes to Ban Russia From Global Sports for 4 Years - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The Compliance Review Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has recommended that Russia face a 4-year ban from global sports over alleged tampering with doping data at the Moscow lab, the New York Times newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the newspaper, the Russian athletes, however, will be able to compete at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo under a neutral status and receive any medals without the hoisting of the state flag and the performance of the national anthem.

The WADA Executive Committee is expected to consider the recommendation at an emergency meeting on December 9.

Russia's athletics federation had been suspended for mass doping since November 2015. It was temporarily reinstated in September 2018 on the condition that it discloses all data from its Moscow laboratory. 

In September 2019, WADA launched another non-compliance procedure against Russia and gave the RUSADA three weeks to explain "inconsistencies" that the anti-doping watchdog found in probes received from the Moscow anti-doping laboratories earlier this year.  After receiving the data from Moscow, WADA's investigation and intelligence department suspected that the records had been manipulated before being submitted.

Related Topics

World Sports Moscow Russia Tokyo New York September November December 2015 2018 2019 2020 Olympics All From

Recent Stories

Erdogan Visits New Turkish Military Base in Qatar, ..

40 minutes ago

First Saudi-UAE Banks Conference discusses challen ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed awards Sharjah Ruler â€˜Mother o ..

1 hour ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan to attend OIC's golden jubil ..

40 minutes ago

Russia Launches Military Satellite on Board Soyuz- ..

43 minutes ago

Israel Defense Forces Register Projectile Launched ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.