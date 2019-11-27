UrduPoint.com
WADA President-Elect Believes Russia To Be Able To Host UEFA Euro 2020 Football Matches

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 01:26 PM

The president-elect of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Witold Banka, has voiced the belief that Russia will be able to host the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Euro 2020 football matches, despite recent recommendations of WADA's Compliance Review Committee

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The president-elect of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Witold Banka, has voiced the belief that Russia will be able to host the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Euro 2020 football matches, despite recent recommendations of WADA's Compliance Review Committee.

The committee recommended on Monday banning Russia from holding international competitions for four years, allowing only "clean" Russian athletes to compete under the neutral status at international events, and depriving the Russian team of the opportunity to compete for four years in major tournaments.

WADA will consider the recommendations at an emergency meeting of its Executive Committee on December 9.

"Most likely, Russia will be able to host the matches of the European championship," Banka said on Wednesday, as aired by Polish radio station RMF FM.

"Russia cannot organize international-level events, those of a world championship level," Banka explained, specifying that the Euro 2020 was not included in that list.

Four matches of the UEFA Euro 2020 are set to be held in Russia's St. Petersburg.

