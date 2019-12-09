WADA Recommendations on Russia Not Covering 2020 Winter Youth Olympics in Lausanne

The World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) recommendations on Russia will not cover the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics in Lausanne, WADA said Monday in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) recommendations on Russia will not cover the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics in Lausanne, WADA said Monday in a press release.

On Monday, the WADA Executive Committee decided to ban Russian athletes from participating in the Olympic Games for 4 years.

WADA decided to admit to the next Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as to world championships, only "clean" athletes from Russia who will compete without Russia's flag and anthem. WADA also decided that Russia would lose for four years the right to host major international sporting events or bid to host them.

"To be clear, given the timing of this recommendation, it will not apply to next month's Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne," WADA said.