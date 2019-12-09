UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WADA Recommendations On Russia Not Covering 2020 Winter Youth Olympics In Lausanne

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:04 PM

WADA Recommendations on Russia Not Covering 2020 Winter Youth Olympics in Lausanne

The World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) recommendations on Russia will not cover the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics in Lausanne, WADA said Monday in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) recommendations on Russia will not cover the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics in Lausanne, WADA said Monday in a press release.

On Monday, the WADA Executive Committee decided to ban Russian athletes from participating in the Olympic Games for 4 years.

WADA decided to admit to the next Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as to world championships, only "clean" athletes from Russia who will compete without Russia's flag and anthem. WADA also decided that Russia would lose for four years the right to host major international sporting events or bid to host them.

"To be clear, given the timing of this recommendation, it will not apply to next month's Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne," WADA said.

Related Topics

World Russia Lausanne 2020 Olympics From

Recent Stories

References about BRT, Malam Jabba are ready: NAB C ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Provide to US Guarantees of Noninv ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner asks WASA to conduct official water c ..

1 minute ago

WADA CRC Says Has Names of All Suspicious Athletes ..

13 minutes ago

RUSADA Monitoring Council to Meet Dec 19 to Discus ..

13 minutes ago

Filipino boxers set the standard in SEA Games fina ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.