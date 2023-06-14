WADA rules followed with zero tolerance policy: Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari has said that strict implementation of World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) rules was being ensured in Pakistan to prevent and discourage the use of prohibited drugs among athletes.

He was addressing the 18th Asia/Oceania Region Inter-Government Ministerial meeting/conference on Anti-Doping in Sports at Colombo, held in collaboration with WADA here Wednesday. The conference was participated by the representatives of 39 countries in Asia Pacific region including WADA top officials.

The main objective of the said conference was to educate sports authorities including sports ministers in the region about the negative effects of the use of banned body stimulants, the menace spreading like an epidemic in sports.

During the conference, the implementation of WADA recommendations was reviewed by the member countries.

The federal minister said WADA rules have been given legal cover by the government of Pakistan while awareness about doping and anti-drugs is being highlighted among the athletes.

He said the National Anti-Doping Agency has also been formed in Pakistan which was actively playing its role. The rules of WADA are strictly followed and implemented with zero-tolerance policy. We are working to make Pakistan a doping-free country where every athlete will have to follow the rules in letter and spirit. Pakistani athletes are being strictly monitored to ensure transparency, he said.

Mazari said that the use of prohibited drugs was extremely harmful for athletes. Strict action will be taken against anyone who is found involved in doping or use of performance enhancing drugs, he added.

During the conference, the minister also met with his counterparts from other countries and discussed with them issues of mutual interest and promotion of bilateral cooperation in the field of sports.