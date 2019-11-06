WADA: Russia Answered All Questions About Moscow Lab, Additional Clarification Needed

Jonathan Taylor, head of the independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said in an interview with Sputnik on Wednesday that Russia has answered all the questions raised by WADA experts who examined the controversial data from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory

Journalist for the German television channel ARD, Hajo Zeppelt, earlier wrote in his Twitter blog that Russia only answered 23 of 31 WADA questions regarding the alleged inconsistencies in the Moscow lab data and didn't provide all� requested devices/data. Russian Minister of sports Pavel Kolobkov later dismissed his allegations saying that WADA received answers to all questions about the Moscow lab.

Taylor confirmed that Russia had answered all 31 questions and his committee was now waiting for the outcome of a meeting between the WADA experts and the Russian experts next week as new questions had arisen that require further clarification.

In September, WADA launched another non-compliance procedure against Russia and gave the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) three weeks to explain "inconsistencies" that the anti-doping watchdog found in probes received from the Moscow anti-doping laboratories earlier this year. After receiving the data from Moscow, WADA's investigation and intelligence department suspected that the records had been manipulated before being submitted.

Russia sent responses to the data manipulation allegations to WADA on October 8.