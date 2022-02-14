UrduPoint.com

WADA Says Disappointed By CAS Decision On Valieva's Case

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2022 | 01:56 PM

WADA Says Disappointed by CAS Decision on Valieva's Case

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Monday that it is disappointed by the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to dismiss appeals regarding Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Monday that it is disappointed by the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to dismiss appeals regarding Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's case.

Earlier on Monday, the CAS decided to let Valieva continue her participation in the Beijing Olympics, rejecting appeals from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Skating Union (ISU), and WADA over failure to pass a doping test. The court added that "no provisional suspension should be imposed on the skater."

"WADA is therefore disappointed by today's ruling of the CAS Ad Hoc Division. While WADA has not received the reasoned award, it appears that the CAS panel decided not to apply the terms of the Code, which does not allow for specific exceptions to be made in relation to mandatory provisional suspensions for 'protected persons', including minors," the agency said in a statement.

The agency added Valieva's sample was not flagged by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency as being a priority sample when it was received by the anti-doping laboratory in Stockholm, which means that "the laboratory did not know to fast-track the analysis of this sample."

"As previously announced, under the terms of the Code, when a minor is involved in an anti-doping case, there is a requirement to investigate that athlete's support personnel. RUSADA has already indicated it has begun that process. In addition, WADA's independent Intelligence and Investigations Department will look into it," the statement read.

Related Topics

World Russia Beijing Stockholm Olympics International Olympic Committee From Court

Recent Stories

'Okra cultivation should begin when temperature re ..

'Okra cultivation should begin when temperature reaches 20 degree Celsius'

1 second ago
 European stocks sink at open on Ukraine tensions

European stocks sink at open on Ukraine tensions

2 seconds ago
 Committee of Global Media Congress reviews plans

Committee of Global Media Congress reviews plans

27 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Security Services Says Combating Spread ..

Ukrainian Security Services Says Combating Spread of Fake News, Panic in Country

2 minutes ago
 Jaffar Magsi wins 17th Cholistan Desert Rally

Jaffar Magsi wins 17th Cholistan Desert Rally

4 minutes ago
 Youth commits suicide over rejection of marriage p ..

Youth commits suicide over rejection of marriage proposal

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>