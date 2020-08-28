WADA Says Dismissal of Ganus Raises Concerns About RUSADA

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday that the dismissal of Yuri Ganus from the post of Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) CEO raises additional concerns, noting that it underlines the critical importance of maintaining operational independence for RUSADA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday that the dismissal of Yuri Ganus from the post of Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) CEO raises additional concerns, noting that it underlines the critical importance of maintaining operational independence for RUSADA.

On Friday, the general meeting of RUSADA founders agreed with the recommendations of the supervisory board of the organization, dismissing Ganus from the post of RUSADA CEO.

"The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) acknowledges the decision taken today by the Founders of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), namely the Russian Olympic Committee and the Russian Paralympic Committee, to dismiss Yuriy Ganus from his position as RUSADA's Director General," WADA said in a statement.

"These developments reinforce the concerns expressed by WADA in its statement of 5 August in relation to the manner in which the Founders reached the decision regarding Mr. Ganus following a recommendation by RUSADA's Supervisory Board; and, re-emphasize the critical importance for RUSADA to maintain its operational independence going forward," the statement says.