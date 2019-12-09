WADA Says if Russia Presents Raw Data Of Doping Scandal, Ban of Length May Be Reconsidered

- Home
Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 08:15 PM
Jonathan Taylor, the chair of the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Compliance Review Committee (CRC), said on Monday, following the agency's decision to ban Russia from sports, that if raw data was provided for the ongoing investigation of the doping scandal, it would reconsider the length of the ban
Earlier in the day, the WADA Executive Committee unanimously endorsed a recommendation by its Compliance Review Committee to ban Russia from hosting and competing in major international sporting events for four years after it manipulated laboratory data handed over to the agency's investigator.
"If the raw data is produced and is completely rectified ... so that those cases can be brought, then yes, there can be a reconsideration of the length of the consequences," Taylor said, adding that the data had not shown up yet.