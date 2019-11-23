WADA Says Its Compliance Review Committee Recommended Non-Compliance for Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) recommended that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) be sent a notice on its non-compliance with a Critical requirement of the International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories (ISCCS).

"The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirms that, today, WADA sent a recommendation of its independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to WADA's Executive Committee (ExCo) regarding the ongoing compliance procedure brought against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

The detailed, confidential, document ... recommends that notice be sent to RUSADA asserting non-compliance with a Critical requirement of the International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories (ISCCS)," the international organization wrote in a press release late on Thursday.

The document also proposed "serious consequences" in line with the ISCCS principles, as well as reinstatement conditions.

The recommendations are set to be discussed by the WADA Executive Committee during its meeting in Paris on December 9.