WADA Says Received Package Of Documents From RUSADA, Will Soon Officially Notify CAS

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 02:00 AM

WADA Says Received Package of Documents from RUSADA, Will Soon Officially Notify CAS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has received a notification from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) about disagreement with the sanctions of the WADA Executive Committee of December 9, the dispute will be submitted to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the near future, WADA said Friday.

On Friday, RUSADA Director General Yury Ganus told Sputnik he had sent WADA a notice of disagreement with the verdict of the agency's Executive Committee and a letter in which he expressed his position.

